Bang & Olufsen’s latest speaker system looks like nothing else on the market

There’s a big divide in the industrial design of home electronics. On one side, you have the tech that broadcasts itself: It’s black or silver, pared back, but unmistakably something you plug in (think Sonos ). On the other side, you have tech that tries to camouflage into your home, so it’s covered in textiles or other soft-touch material (think Google ).

“You have two different camps,” says Benjamin Hubert, the founder at the design studio Layer. “‘I want my tech to look like a home interior project,’ and then, ‘I want my tech to look like tech, because that helps define my status.'”

Well, the new speaker that Hubert designed for Bang & Olufsen fully embraces both options. Called the Beosound Emerge, and on sale for around $715 in the U.K. today (globally this fall), the speaker features a surprisingly slim, vertical design. And it’s available in two distinct flavors. One is a textured, black plastic body with a black aluminum grill. The other wears a suit of wood and tweed.

“It’s quite binary,” says Hubert. “Softening tech to be in our lives . . . rather than offering another screen, is very much where B&O plays. But they have a sliding scale, from a bit more discrete, to a traditional audience that wants to say, ‘I’m a bit more tech.'”

Aside from the bifurcated aesthetic, however, the Beosound Emerge has a fascinating form in its own right. The Emerge simply looks like no other speaker system on the market. Instead of being a box or an orb, it’s shaped like the Flatiron building. It’s a vertical wedge, which with a trick of the eye, looks slim in the front, but actually widens toward the back to fit all the components inside.

The mid and high tones emit from the front grill. On each side is a panel, which assists with the slimming look. The panels are actually removable, so you could theoretically upgrade the system down the line as technology improves. And what you don’t see hiding under them is a woofer (for low sounds), and a sandwich of other electronics, including a few large aluminum heat syncs to dissipate warmth.