IRS child tax credit stimulus update: When do payments start? Will I get a check? Questions answered

Parents, prepare yourselves: The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will begin sending out monthly payments for the child tax credit in July. I know. The government is actually acknowledging parents! With money! Amazeballs.

Before we get too excited here, let us acknowledge that $3,000 does not cover two months of quality daycare in some cities. Children cost a small fortune. But it’s something. Here are the details:

Amount: Up to $250 per month will be sent for children ages 6 to 17, and up to $300 per month for children under age 6.

Up to $250 per month will be sent for children ages 6 to 17, and up to $300 per month for children under age 6. Who gets it? Individuals with adjusted gross incomes (AGI) of under $75,000 or $150,000 for married couples filing jointly will receive the full amount.

Individuals with adjusted gross incomes (AGI) of under $75,000 or $150,000 for married couples filing jointly will receive the full amount. How is it paid? In monthly deposits or checks beginning in July. They are technically advances on a tax credit for 2021.

In monthly deposits or checks beginning in July. They are technically advances on a tax credit for 2021. What about families with lots of kids? Windfall. There’s no limit on number of children.

Windfall. There’s no limit on number of children. Who doesn’t get it? People with AGIs over $95,000 or $170,000 for married couples. But the regular child tax credit of $2,000 per child under age 17 is still claimable for people with incomes up to $200,000 per individual or $400,000 for married couples.

The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which created the credit, was notably vague on how and how frequently the payments would be made, and before yesterday, the IRS had not committed to a start date. Charles Rettig, commissioner of the IRS, broke the news in a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Tuesday that July is the month. Parents can then claim the missed January to June 2021 payments (up to $1,500 to $1,800 per kid) on their 2021 tax returns.

The already-uber-popular credit program will continue only through December, though Congress is under heavy pressure to renew it.