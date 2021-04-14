What to do if your manager makes you feel invisible at work

Earlier in your career, there will be times at work when you feel you are in the shadow of your manager. For me, it was most salient when I worked on a project sponsored by a senior leader. Although I was doing the work, my manager often became the face of the project.

I don’t think this shift was intentional; managers often have more established relationships with senior leaders. I’d often see updates made on projects that were discussed during a managers’ meeting. And although I would hear updates after meetings, I didn’t want feedback filtered through my manager.

One day, I finally did something about it. I sent an email directly to the senior leader with whom my manager was meeting. And I asked if I could schedule a meeting with them. The response was favorable. I was able to secure an appointment within one week of sending the message.

The night before the meeting, I sleep abysmally. I nodded off and on, contemplating what I could say about my project that my manager hadn’t already shared. I had learned, when you’ve been in your manager’s shadow, it can chip away at your confidence. I experienced imposter syndrome, and I began to doubt that my project was worth discussing.

I was uncharacteristically quiet at work the following day. By midmorning, I was ready with all meeting materials, including the project charter, timeline, milestones, as well as an overview of the anticipated deliverables.

Fortunately, although I began the meeting uncertain, I left filled with confidence and excitement because the senior leader shared positive feedback on my project, and they gave me suggestions for other deliverables that would be helpful for the organization. They also asked me to stay in touch with them and reach out if I ever need help.