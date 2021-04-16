Ready for post-vaccine life? This astronaut explains how to reenter society after a long time away

“The planet,” says decorated NASA astronaut Douglas Wheelock, “is this beautiful explosion of life and color during the day, and just raging with light and motion at night. It’s this oasis of life in this vast, empty, dark sea of just blackness.” Those were his impressions of the earth as viewed from the International Space Station, where he spent five months in 2010. “I’m kind of ashamed that I lived so many years without realizing how special our existence is in this universe.”

Not many of us can relate to spending multiple months in outer space. But most of the world in the past year can relate to some of the same feelings of loneliness and isolation away from loved ones, and disconnectedness from real life, that astronauts have felt on months-long expeditions. “Those two emotional gut punches are exactly what astronauts experience,” Wheelock says. “There’s a perfect parallel to what we’re experiencing during this lockdown.”

Wheelock, also an engineer and former army colonel, spent more than five months, from June 15 to November 25, 2010, on NASA Expeditions 24 and 25, the latter of which he led as commander. Six people (three Russians and three Americans, including Scott Kelly, brother of Senator Mark Kelly) isolated together, like a pandemic pod but on the International Space Station, which he says is roughly the size of a four-bedroom house (though, unlike us in our lockdown homes, they can float about and use the ceilings and walls too). Like our homebound year, his space sojourn contained fluctuating periods of boredom and unpredictability; the crew endured “dire emergency and uncertainty” for 16 days due to a shutdown of half the station’s cooling system, leading to three unplanned spacewalks to fix it.

But, even after the surreal cosmic lockdown, returning to life on Earth turned out to be equally taxing. Before he went to space, Wheelock understood this in theory because NASA offers training specifically on the tough transition back home. Now it’s a key part of his life: Wheelock helps train new astronauts about adapting to and from space life, based on his former training and learned experiences. That knowledge is even more relevant now, given that we’re all in for a possible shock to the system as we resume normal life. There’ll be a mix of excitement and nerves as most of us get back to our routines, workplaces, and socializing, and Wheelock shares his tips on how to put our lives back on track while mitigating the shock and awkwardness. And he hopes that the emergence acts as a refresh on how we view the world.

“Self-Inventory”

Like many of us in quarantine, Wheelock, who describes himself as a social free spirit, would wait intently for his weekly video chats with his wife, daughter, and friends while in space. “We made it like a party every week,” he says. Still, he was nervous going from the “harsh emotional environment” to normal life on Earth. While it’s easy to recoil at the thought, we should begin now to make the transition smoother. “There’s no way you can thrive by not taking positive steps to get out of that rocking in the corner,” he says.

In late November, after 163 days in space, Wheelock and his crewmates charged down to Earth in a Soyuz capsule—a “little flaming chariot”—and landed in the cold Kazakh Steppe. The first 24 hours back to Earth were relatively fast-paced: They had medical checks, and a welcome-back-to-Earth party with locals, before being whisked back to Houston HQ to reunite with their immediate families. But, following that, Wheelock paced his transition back to Earth life, aware that jumping too fast into activities and catch-ups he’d craved could prove overwhelming. “All those things are racing through your mind, so you have to compartmentalize things and take little baby steps,” he says. As we’re accelerating back to the promise of real life, it’ll be tempting to jump back into life as it was before. “Having a blowout party or a pub crawl the first night might not be the best way to reconnect,” he says.