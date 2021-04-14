Bye-bye, front loaders! Whirlpool unveils the washing machine of your dreams

The front-loading washing machine was meant to be the panacea of laundry. Launched with a big push in the late ’90s , the machines were supposed to use less water than the old top loaders and be easier on clothing, because they simply spin clothing in a basket instead of poking and prodding at it with a mechanical arm.

But consumers are falling out of love with front-loading machines. They tend to be more expensive, shake more, and worst of all, require watertight seals that are prone to mold. They also require you to bend down to get your laundry. And a lot of people will tell you that they simply get clothes less clean.

No wonder front loader sales have declined from 38% of all washers sold in 2009 to only 27% in 2019, according to the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers.

Now, after years of development, Whirlpool has created an innovative new washing machine, priced for the premium market, that combines some of the best parts of front loaders and top loaders into one machine.

Whirlpool’s latest washer is a “2 in 1” top loader that features the industry’s first removable agitator. The agitator is that spindle in the middle of a traditional washing machine, which rotates the clothing back and forth underwater to wash it. (Front loaders, on the other hand, rely on a basket tumbling clothing in a circle, dropping clothing into a small pool of water again and again to clean it.)

As the name suggests, you can use the washer two ways. The first is a totally traditional wash, with the agitator in. But with a simple grab of the agitator, you can remove it and set it aside. This opens the washer’s cavity, making it larger.