Clean beauty is now a $1 billion business. Just ask Beautycounter

Beautycounter, the startup known for its clean formulations, just hit unicorn status. The startup received an undisclosed investment from the Carlyle Group, raising its valuation to $1 billion. The investment gives the firm a majority stake in Beautycounter and is designed to fuel the company’s growth, including an expansion beyond North America. But it’s also a testament to how mainstream—and lucrative—the clean beauty sector has become.

Gregg Renfrew launched the brand in 2013 intending to “counter” the norms of the beauty industry, particularly with regard to product safety. She built an in-house R&D team, challenging them to develop skincare and beauty products free of more than 1,800 ingredients that are either known to cause harm or are questionable.

Before the Carlyle Group’s investment, Beautycounter had last been valued at $400 million in 2018, according to The Wall Street Journal, with investments from firms such as TPG Growth. The Carlyle Group will buy out the stakes of these investors. Beautycounter does not disclose its revenues, but a firm that analyzes direct-selling businesses estimates that the company generated $341 million in revenue in 2020.

While there have always been beauty companies that used natural or nontoxic ingredients, these brands tended to be niche and to target health-conscious consumers. Beautycounter is among a wave of clean beauty brands—including True Botanicals, Tata Harper, and Versed—that are trying to attract mainstream consumers. Today, retailers such as Credo and Follain focus specifically on curating these clean brands, and Sephora now has a subsection devoted to clean brands.

With Beautycounter, Renfrew wanted to build a large, global empire that would rival conglomerates such as L’Oréal and Estée Lauder. With the influx of cash from Carlyle Group, Renfrew is one step closer. “The goal was always to build a beauty brand that transforms the beauty industry at large,” Renfrew says. “There was never one specific plan to fuel our growth, but we believe that Carlyle is the perfect partner for where we are.”