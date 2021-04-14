To fix America’s infrastructure, the U.S. government can’t be afraid to fail

These catastrophic events (and their media coverage) reinforce the perception that infrastructure in the U.S. is crumbling. But beyond the devastation they cause, these relatively rare disasters expose the reality that infrastructure sometimes fails because it’s not well funded.

According to a new report from the Brookings Institution, infrastructure assets in the U.S. are worth around $14 trillion, but the government spends only about 1.5% of its gross domestic product to build and maintain those assets, which is less than the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Japan, and Australia, which each spend 2% of GDP or more. “We’ve been hearing for years that American infrastructure is crumbling, which it’s not at all,” says Adie Tomer, a fellow at the Brookings Institution and coauthor of the report. “But there are some very clear failures in the system that need to be addressed, and some long-term needs.”

Increasing infrastructure investment is just one of more than 90 recommendations in the new report, which argues that the U.S. needs to think of infrastructure as a way to create jobs, address the impacts of climate change, and adapt to an increasingly digital economy. Infrastructure doesn’t need to just be fixed. It needs to be totally reinvented.

One key way to do this, Tomer says, is to experiment. The report calls on the federal government to start putting far more resources into research and development in order to find new ways of building and improving infrastructure that’s meant to last upward of 100 years. From optimizing the way tunnels are dug to increasing the adoption of renewable energy to pushing the use of cutting-edge materials in construction projects, the federal government can be a driving force in encouraging and funding new infrastructural approaches.

Tomer argues that something as seemingly simple as improving the efficiency of tunneling could be a boon for all kinds of infrastructure improvements, from fixing passenger rail tunnels beneath the Hudson River in New York City to more easily burying utility lines in places prone to power outages during storms.