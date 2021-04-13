Spotify Car Thing is out on an invite basis: Here’s how to join the free waiting list

After many rumors and much speculation from the driving public, Spotify has just announced a new thing for your car.

Can you even guess what it’s called?

That’s right—Car Thing.

The voice-activated smart player connects to your dashboard and lets you quickly play music, listen to news or podcasts, or pretty much do anything you can do with Spotify. It also has a touch screen and dial so you can control it with your hands in addition to using your voice. Images and other details about the device have been leaking over the past few months.

Now, Car Thing is officially here, but there’s a catch. Spotify is calling it a “limited product launch,” meaning you can only get one on an invite basis, and you have to be based in the United States (where car culture rules, we’re told). What’s more, “Car Thing requires a paid Spotify Premium subscription plan and a smartphone with WiFi or mobile data connection,” according to Spotify’s blog post.

The good news is, Spotify is giving Car Thing away for free to select users at the moment.