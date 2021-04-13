advertisement
The FDA tells states to cease use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over blood clot fears

So far there have been six reported cases of “a rare and severe type of blood clot” in those who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to the FDA.

[Photo: Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read
It hasn’t been a good few weeks for COVID-19 vaccines. Over the last few weeks, a number of countries have drastically limited the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine due to blood clot fears in younger people. Now, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced it is recommending all states pause the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to blood clotting issues as well.

The FDA says that as of April 12, over 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the U.S. with six reported cases of “a rare and severe type of blood clot” in people who received the vaccine. The FDA says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Wednesday to review the reported cases and determine how significant they are. Until then, the FDA is recommending states pause the Johnson & Johnson rollout.

“This is important to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot,” the agency says.

