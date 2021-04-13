Business growing fast? Avoid these 10 common scaling mistakes

Scaling up is an exciting period for business leaders. It’s easy to get swept up in the possibilities presented by rapid growth opportunities, but it’s essential to manage that growth with the right strategies. Otherwise, you may scale too quickly and struggle to keep up.

The members of Fast Company Executive Board know firsthand what it takes to sustainably and properly grow a business. Below, 10 of them share some common mistakes entrepreneurs may make when trying to scale up and how to course-correct.

1. GETTING DISTRACTED BY NEW IDEAS

As the success of your business accelerates, it is easy to get distracted by new ideas and opportunities that pop up. While it is fantastic to have new opportunities flowing in, it is easy to get caught up chasing shiny objects and neglect the health of your core mission. – Alex Husted, HELPSY

2. CHASING EVERY NEW OPPORTUNITY

One of the biggest challenges as an entrepreneur is curbing your natural inclination to chase every exciting opportunity. In short order, you can find yourself dividing your focus among multiple priorities. Being disciplined about focusing on the highest use of your time is a surefire way to improve results and replace simple motion with forward movement and positive momentum. – Evan Nierman, Red Banyan

3. DOING TOO MUCH AT ONCE

One of the biggest obstacles to scaling a rapidly growing business is trying to do too much at once. With so many growth opportunities at your fingertips, you feel the pull to work on everything at the same time because it all feels equally important. But you can’t move as fast or as far as you want to if you don’t prioritize. And prioritization actually means deprioritizing some things. – Sara de Zarraga, Flare

4. FORGING AHEAD WITHOUT A “WHY” OR “HOW”

Scaling can lead to chasing down every new idea and opportunity. Double down on what’s working and make sure your operational infrastructure and resources support it. Develop the practice of anchoring yourself to your goals—constantly ground yourself in them. And before you start a new project or pursue a new idea, ask yourself “why” you are doing it and “how” it meets your goal. – Greta McAnany, Blue Fever