advertisement
advertisement

World Changing Ideas Awards 2021: Europe, Middle East, and Africa Finalists and Honorable Mentions

See the full list of honorees.

World Changing Ideas Awards 2021: Europe, Middle East, and Africa Finalists and Honorable Mentions
By By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The best world changing idea overall in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Read about the winner, a startup boosting e-commerce in sub-Saharan Africa by making deliveries work better.

advertisement

Finalists

BrewDog Forest, BrewDog
COVID Green, NearForm
Crowddroning, Above & Globhe
DC Charger Quasar, Wallbox Chargers
H&M Looop, AKQA in partnership with Universal Design Studio
Malawi Lighthouse 2020, Watts of Love
Pod, Einride
Safe Hands Kenya, Dalberg Catalyst
Watr, Watr

Honorable Mentions

Coronary Cardiac Scoring Solution, Zebra Medical Vision
Digital Chronic Wound Management Solution, Healthy.io
MyMachine DreamsDrop, MyMachine Global Foundation
Roboze 3D Parts, Roboze
Sanza Touch, Orange
The 2030 Calculator, Doconomy

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life