World Changing Ideas Awards 2021: Asia-Pacific Finalists and Honorable Mentions

See the full list of honorees.

By By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read
The best world changing idea overall in the Asia-Pacific region. Read about the winner, AI-powered tech that calculates a baby’s weight just from a video.

Finalists

2X2 Utility Bike, UBCO
Donation Dollar, Saatchi & Saatchi
EleXsys, EleXsys Energy
Losing Lena, Clemenger BBDO, Sydney
#LoveWithoutBorders, New World Development
Pixxel, Pixxel Space Technologies
Rekut, Saitex International
Tellus, Tellus You Care

Honorable Mentions

BioFuze, Paradise Textiles (Alpine Creations)
Indie, Pioneera
Kiwrious, Augmented Human Lab, University of Auckland
Music Health, Music Health
STEM Sisters, STEM Punks

