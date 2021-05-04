advertisement
World Changing Ideas Awards 2021: Urban Design Finalists and Honorable Mentions

Landscapes, urban designs, and policies that make cities and living in them cleaner, more efficient, more beautiful, and more equitable for their citizens. Read about the winner, a bucolic, car-free Danish neighborhood made almost entirely from wood.

Finalists

KYDL, Accept & Proceed
Resiliency in New York City’s Heat-Vulnerable Neighborhoods, Urban Design Forum
TMC3 Innovation Center Masterplan, Mikyoung Kim Design
Governors Island Climate Solution Center, WXY Architecture and Urban design and the New York City Mayor’s Office
Urban Sun, Studio Roosegaarde
Urvita, Urvita

Honorable Mentions

A New Tool for Neighborhood Livability, Perkins&Will
Epic CleanTec, Epic CleanTec
Galveston Bay Park, Roger Partners
Panlong Tiandi, Shui On Land
Wuhan Yangtze Riverfront Park, Wuhan Land Resources and Planning Bureau

