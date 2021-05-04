advertisement
World Changing Ideas Awards 2021: Media and Entertainment Finalists and Honorable Mentions

See the full list of honorees.

By By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read
Movies, books, videos, and other projects that expose issues or create actionable change. Read about the winner, an Instagram Stories novel designed to get Gen Z engaged in literature.

Finalists

A Kids Book About, A Kids Book About
Disruption and Harm in Online Games Framework, Anti-Defamation League
Good Trouble Impact Campaign, Participant and Magnolia, Co-Distributor of John Lewis : Good Trouble.
Hopin, Hopin
Kinema, Kinema.com
TED Climate Countdown, TED and Future Stewards
The 19th News, Upstatement
Voice Skins, Modulate
WaterBear Network, WaterBear Network

Honorable Mentions

#ChangeHollywood, Color Of Change
#IStayHomeFor Campaign, SixDegrees.org
#ShareTheMicNow, AweLuv Media
Champions for Change, CNN
Fight Forever Chemicals Campaign, Participant
One World: Together at Home, Global Citizen

