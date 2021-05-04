World Changing Ideas Awards 2021: Corporate Social Responsibility Finalists and Honorable Mentions

For corporate initiatives that use a company’s platform and power to help advance change, either internally or for the community. Read about the winner, how John Deere is teaching small farmers better agricultural techniques to end “hunger season.”
Finalists
1% for the Planet Account, Bank of the West
100% plastic free products commitment, Grove Collaborative
American Connection Project, Land O’Lakes
Fearless Campaign, Call of Duty Endowment/Activision Blizzard
Carbon Footprint Labels, Allbirds
Center for Health Worker Innovation, Johnson & Johnson
Civic Alliance, Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and Democracy Works
Flexport.org, Flexport
Hero Recharge, Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and First Descents
Kind Traveler, Kind Traveler
Newark Working Kitchens, Audible
Community Feeding Programs, Off the Grid
Plant Your Change, Aspiration
Pledgeling, Pledgeling
Project 10Million, T-Mobile
Say Technologies, Say Technologies
Shiftsmart, Shiftsmart
Tech for America, Coding Dojo
The 2030 Calculator, Doconomy
Honorable Mentions
100% USA Grown Seeds, Back to the Roots
“All For Farmers”, Tillamook
“We Belong to Something Beautiful”, Sephora
#BeyondTheLabels, Ambev
Blue Standard, Oceanic Global
BlueSwell, SeaAhead and the New England Aquarium
Carbon Negative Announcement, Microsoft
Cares, NortonLifeLock
Citizen Verizon, Verizon
COVID-19 Response Efforts, Headwaters Relief Organization
Democratizing Social Impact, ShoppingGives
Donated Ad Space to PSAs, Mediavine
Environmental and Social Product Labelling, L’Oreal USA
Fairtest, Pymetrics
Florida coral reef Restoration, Enzymedica and Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium
for Tomorrow, Sid Lee
Giveback Model, Lemonade
Global P-TECH Model Expansion and Open P-TECH, IBM
GoodRx Helps, GoodRx
Growth and Resilience in Tech, Microsoft
Health equity grants, Siemens
Healthy Climate, Healthy Lives, Biogen
IBM Call For Code, IBM
Impact Outpost, Sweetgreen
Inclusive Ownership Program, Coldwell Banker Real Estate
Land Stewardship Program, Hipcamp
Make Travel Matter, The Travel Corporation
Miami Dolphins Foundation Food Relief Program, Miami Dolphins
Municipal vertical farming initiative, AeroFarms
Nike Game Growers, Nike
Picking with Purpose, Berkshire Grey
Real Change, Chipotle
Safe Hands Kenya, Dalberg Catalyst
Skill Finder, Adobe
Soap Saves Lives Box, Clean the World
State of Science Index Survey, 3M
Sunshine for All Program, Dole Packaged Foods