World Changing Ideas Awards 2021: Advertising Finalists and Honorable Mentions

Campaigns designed to draw attention to social issues and inspire people to act or to promote world-changing products or services. Read about the winner, a campaign from Citi about its initiative to make it easy for transgender customers to change the name on their credit cards.
Finalists
Build the Vote, Sid Lee
Ikea Black Friday (Re)sale, Hjaltelin Stahl, Part of Accenture Interactive
Losing Lena, Clemenger BBDO, Sydney
MoonPie’s MoonMate, Tombras
Not a Gun, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Plan Your Vote, NBC News
Safe Hands Kenya, Dalberg Catalyst
She Can, Soko
Honorable Mentions
“All For Farmers”, Tillamook
“You Can’t Stop Our Voice”, Nike
Donation Dollar, Saatchi & Saatchi
Drink Responsibly. #SexResponsibly, Pernod Ricard USA, The Absolut Company and RAINN
for Tomorrow, Sid Lee
Hopin, Hopin
Invisible Hate, 22Squared and NAACP Atlanta
Know Your Worth, Multiply Creative and Exposure NYC
Make it Mean More, Crispin Porter Bogusky
Nike Game Growers, Nike
Respond2Racism, Goodby Silverstein & Partners