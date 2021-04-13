You can talk to this new digital re-creation of Albert Einstein

A maker of “digital humans” for customer service and chat applications has developed a digital version of Albert Einstein that you can talk to, either by speaking or typing.

The company, New Zealand- and Austin-based UneeQ, worked with Hebrew University to get the Nobel Prize-winning physicist’s look, voice, and mannerisms right, Daryl Reva, its senior VP of marketing, told me. Wolfram Research, the creator of the WolframAlpha “computational intelligence” tool, contributed the natural language engine and knowledge base that acts as the digital human’s brain, Reva says.

If you’d like to ask Albert some questions, click here.

Since the Einstein character wasn’t designed for open-ended chats (UneeQ has another digital human called Sophie for that), he won’t answer just any question, but seems to respond best to questions on a finite set of subjects. You can ask digital Einstein questions about the theory of relativity and about his early life, for example.

I asked him how he does his hair, and he was ready for me. “I had more important things to do than picking out clothes and fixing my hair,” he replied.

My colleagues and I found that UneeQ’s Einstein could speak only to a narrow set of questions, and when he could provide answers, they were brief and shallow. It was pretty easy to ask questions that he either deflected or answered in a way that didn’t make him look like such a genius. I asked “Were you a teacher?” and up popped a box containing a WolframAlpha search result for the 2013 movie A Teacher. Ask about his wife, Elsa, and he responds: “I’m sorry I wasn’t able to help you today. I am not connected to a service that allows you [to] connect with a real human just yet.”