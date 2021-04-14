How Microsoft’s new $16B acquisition could bring AI to your doctor’s office

On Tuesday, Microsoft announced it had acquired Nuance Communications for $16 billion. Nuance is a pioneer in the field of advanced medical transcription, but the technology is still young. The battle to reduce the administrative burden for doctors using artificial intelligence is intensifying, and the acquisition could position Microsoft well to compete against other tech giants as they jostle for dominance within healthcare.

Nuance has a long history as a medical transcription service and has invested heavily in voice recognition technology. The hope is that its technology could potentially reduce the number of hours that doctors spend inputting medical information into patients’ electronic health records (EHR). Physicians spend 16 minutes per patient inputting information into their EHR, according to a much-cited study last year. How much of that is time well spent is another question entirely. That’s why Nuance is trying to reduce the hours doctors spend toiling inside of the EHR.

The 28-year old company is a well-established player in the health industry. Some 77% of U.S. hospitals and roughly half of all doctors in the country use Nuance’s technology. Still, it’s very early days for AI medical assistant software generally.

“Most of the vendors I’ve seen . . . are still using humans in the loops for quality checking and to reduce the amount of editing that needs to be done by the provider at the time of sign-off,” says Dr. Steven Lin, associate professor of medicine at Stanford University who researches medical artificial intelligence. “If I have to choose between a well-trained human scribe and one of these AI-powered solutions, I would probably still pick and favor a well-trained human scribe who knows my style and who has the ability to organize complicated patient histories.”

Other doctors and health systems are instead choosing technological solutions from companies like Nuance. LifeBridge Health, a Maryland-based health system that employs some 2,700 physicians, adopted voice-to-text software for its medical staff two years ago. Tressa Springmann, the organization’s chief innovation officer, says that 90% of the time, health workers at LifeBridge are choosing to use voice-to-text software to input medical notes into the EHR rather than a medical scribe. “They would never have adopted voice recognition [technology] if it hadn’t been as good,” she says while acknowledging the software is not accurate 100% of the time.

Lin says that rendering spoken word into text isn’t what is going to reduce time spent in front of the EHR. In order for AI to really assist doctors, it would need to be able to listen to a doctor’s conversation with a patient, pull out relevant information in real time, and put it in the appropriate place in the EHR. He says the technology is just not there yet.