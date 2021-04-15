advertisement
These 39 creative gifts will delight your mom (or anyone) this Mother’s Day

A sleek weekender bag for the reopened world. High tech headphones for zoning in on work (or zoning out). A yoga mat designed for at-home practice. These gifts will delight any mom.

[Photo: courtesy Lunya]

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 9, so the clock is ticking to get every mom in your life a gift. Not just a gift, the best gift. Luckily, we found quite a few of those. For your mom, step mom, grandmother, mother-in-law, new moms, mom figures, partners and every other mom in your life, here are our top picks for the big day — from a standing desk that’s as stylish as it indestructible to playdate-proof luxury silk to our favorite smoky-sweet aperitif of the season.

Anthropologie Tutti Pots

She’ll make things grow in these adorable, ridge-edge, fruit-print pots from Anthropologie. Each quirky piece of earthenware is crafted and painted by hand for a truly one-of-a-kind gift.

$18|Buy Now
Audrey Lee Year of Women Mug

Celebrate mom (and all women) with LA-based illustrator Audrey Lee’s bold, colorful Year of Women mug.

$14|Buy Now
Away the Weekender Bag

Away may be known for their rolling luggage, but the Weekender is just as well-designed and ready for travel. It will fit in an overhead, but don’t be fooled: this zip-top duffle can stash several changes of clothes, a pair of shoes, and a 15” laptop.

$215|Buy Now
Bala Beam

Makers of our fave weighted wearables came out with a groovy, sculptural weighted bar called the Beam. At 15-lbs, we love this two-hander for spin class and squats — or sitting in the corner, looking pretty, like mom’s newest piece of modern art.

$99|Buy Now
Baxter Wood Sand Trawler Raincoat

Baxter Wood’s eco-friendly raincoats are inspired by old school fisherman’s jackets but made with new school fabric innovations: each is created from 22 recycled plastic bottles.

$140|Buy Now
Bearaby Hugger Weighted Blanket

Bearaby’s earth-friendly knitted throws are some of the most attractive weighted blankets on the market. Their queen-size Hugger doubles as a comforter and provides 35-lbs of coverage for two (or more) people. But we understand if she doesn’t want to share.

$399|Buy Now
Blooming Tables Entryway Table

For the terrarium that’s just as functional as it is aesthetic, give mom a unique Blooming Table that houses live plants, microgreens, succulents, or whatever suits her under a removable glass top.

$249|Buy Now
Brightland Rosette Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Brightland bottles Extra Virgin Olive Oils in UV-coated glass to protect flavor no matter where they’re stashed. We think mom will love the Rosette, a richly infused garlic oil that elevates dressings and makes one-step pasta truly one step.

$40|Buy Now
Canopy x The Sill Humidifier Set

Canopy’s clean, compact, no-mist humidifiers teamed up with the green thumbs at The Sill for the most spectacular collaboration: three nature-inspired fragrances that add a breath of a fresh air to any room.

$125|Buy Now
Caraway Cookware Set

Caraway’s colorful cookware is an easy way to wow mom, but our favorite feature happens when the pots and pans are tucked away for storage. Each non-stick set also comes with organizational tools to keep your pans stacked on a magnetic rack and lids protected in a canvas holder.

$395|Buy Now
Cariuma Ibi Slip-On

Cariuma’s newest shoe silhouette has a super low carbon footprint, is made from biodegradable plant-based materials, and features the same cork memory foam insoles fans of the brand know and love. Plus, it’s a slip-on.

$98|Buy Now
Cuyana Washable Silk Bomber

Cuyana’s washable silk apparel collection is simultaneously beautiful and virtually indestructible. It wears like silk (because it is) but machine washes like any other fabric, meaning she can wear it on playdates, errands, and long weekends away without fear.

$225|Buy Now
D S and Durga Big Sur After Rain Candle

A candle with an ocean view for that big Big Little Lies energy. (Mom will get the reference.)

$65|Buy Now
Diptyque Do Son Perfumed Bracelet

Like the most extra friendship bracelet ever: Diptyque’s extremely unique scented thread is dispensed like dental floss and secured around the wrist with a gold clasp. The fragrance — Do Son, a brand classic — lasts about a week making it the perfect travel companion.

$90|Buy Now
Five Two Ultimate Baking Tool Set

Of course the experts at Food52 created the perfect four-piece baking tool set. Clever details — like measurement markers on the bench scraper and grippy blue silicone handles — make this the set to replace all others.

$49|Buy Now
Flexispot Kana Standing Desk

The bamboo tabletop on the Kana Standing Desk looks precious, but it’s built for a hard day’s work: scratch-proof, water-resistant, and easily made the optimal height with the touch of a button.

$340|Buy Now
Food 52 Via Citrus Meter Lemon Tree

Give her a gift that keeps on giving with a Meyer lemon tree — arguably the sweetest and most pie-ready of all lemons. We like this little guy that will be packed up and shipped out from sunny Florida.

$65|Buy Now
Golde Shroom Shield

Founder Trinity Mouzon Wofford’s newest addition to the Golde family is a bliss-inducing take on hot chocolate. Her powdered cacao formula mixes reishi and turkey tail mushrooms to boost stress defense, mood, and immunity — a tonic for all moms without the fake buzz of excess sugar.

$22|Buy Now
Haus Grapefruit Jalapeño Aperitif

The low-proof aperitifs from Haus are all delicious, but the new Grapefruit Jalapeño is something really special. Slightly sweet, slightly smoky, a splash of this upgrades any margarita, paloma, or honestly, glass of ice.

$35|Buy Now
Hedley and Bennett Jasper Apron

There's a good reason Ellen Bennett’s signature Jasper aprons have become a cult favorite. The one-size-fits-all cotton essential is extremely durable, designed for both pros and home cooks, and, best of all, she has pockets.

$95|Buy Now
Henry Rose Jake's House Eau De Parfum

Michelle Pfeiffer’s transparency-first luxury fragrance brand is meticulously sourced and expertly crafted to be sustainable and unforgettable. We like the brisk, clean, summery nature of Jake’s House, a neroli-heavy floral with marine top notes.

$120|Buy Now
Jones Road Beauty Startup Kit

Bobbi Brown’s new, super clean, minimal beauty line is a treasure trove of highly effective one-and-done makeup. Give mom a little taste of everything with an easy-wear arsenal of her signature products.

$68|Buy Now
Know Calm Headphones

Know’s expertly tuned over-the-ear Calm headphones look great, yes, but they also sound great, specifically designed to give warm tones to podcasts and audiobooks. Plus, they have smart noise cancellation — not that mom would never need that. But just in case.

$250|Buy Now
Lululemon Take Form Yoga Mat

Lululemon’s smart new yoga mat features curved 3D ripples to help you develop intuitive proper alignment without the support of an instructor or mirror.

$128|Buy Now
Lunya Washable Silk Tee Pant Set

Buying your mom pajamas is the equivalent of buying dad a necktie, but Lunya’s Washable Silk Set is so luxurious you’ll wow her in an instant. Founder Ashley Merrill’s extremely comfortable, breathable silk pajamas are stylish enough to wear all day.

$258|Buy Now
MZ Wallace Metro Quatro Tote

This hold-everything-and-then-some tote is perfect for on-the-go moms as our world starts to return to normal. The limited edition version is made from water- and stain-resistant REC Oxford material — made from recovered pre-consumer materials — and features a pink lining and Italian leather accents.

$285|Buy Now
Mirror

Yes, we all know how well that Christmas present went over a few years back — but Mirror is different. With expert-guided classes, mom can get in heart-pumping cardio and HIIT if she wants, but also stretch, dance, box, or find her zen at her own pace, on her own time.

$1,495|Buy Now
Mpowered Luci Color Solar String Lights

Provide solar-powered glow for her next camping trip or patio party. We love Mpowered’s Luci string lights for color-cycle mode and ability to hold a charge for 15 hours after a day in the sun.

$45|Buy Now
Mutha Body Duo

After former model Hope Smith successfully researched and concocted her own luxurious, all natural body cream during her first pregnancy, demand surged when it turned out it worked — really well. The result is now MUTHA, a luxury body care collection made for everyone and their mother.

$189|Buy Now
Necessaire Body Exfoliator

The extremely aesthetic bath and body products from Nécessaire look just as great on Instagram as they do in real life. They’re also extremely effective. Mom will love the bergamot Body Exfoliator, packed with bamboo charcoal, pumice and an AHA/BHA blend for the ultimate scrub down.

$30|Buy Now
Parachute Linen Robe

Like your love for her, linen gets even better over time. We love Parachute’s simple, lightweight linen robes, made from ethical, sustainable fabric sourced from northern Portugal.

$99|Buy Now
Purple Double Seat Cushion

Make her desk chair an ergonomic throne fit for a queen. Purple packed its signature gel grid into a seat pad for support, bounce, and peach-cradling cushion.

$99|Buy Now
Rise Indoor Garden

This extremely smart, hydroponic home garden can thrive in any room with the help of LED grow lights, a 5-gallon self-watering tank, and a tracker app that gives her status updates at every stage of each plant’s life.

$549|Buy Now
Senreve Armonica Crossbody

Senreve’s convertible Armonica Crossbody is sleek, structured, and fits an iPad mini (and has a special tablet-size pocket for it, too!)

$845|Buy Now
Tea Drops Ultimate Sampler Kit

Fair trade with a female-forward supply chain, mom can feel good about sipping from this selection of delicious Tea Drops tea. Each is made of loose leaf tea, compacted to the size of a sugar cube that dissolves or hangs around to be consumed as part of the experience.

$19|Buy Now
The Omsom Bundle

Sisters Vanessa and Kim Pham’s unapologetic Asian starters brand, Omsom, is a no-fail way to spark unreal kitchen creativity. We think mom will love the plentiful Omsom bundle, a taste of Southeast and East Asia — from spicy bulgogi to lemongrass BBQ.

$55|Buy Now
The Sill Day Off Bouquet

The Sill’s beautiful potted plants might be the star of the show, but its bouquet kits are just as stunning. We like the Day Off — a floral kit with a flower food, a glass vase, and a bundle of poppies and other lush stems.

$90|Buy Now
Walden Meditation Set

Send her a comfortable lily pad-like meditation cushion for her to zen out on. Walden’s gorgeous two-piece set is made with gel memory foam and buckwheat hull, housed in an antimicrobial shell.

$245|Buy Now
Wonderboom 2 Speaker

She is small, but she is mighty. This portable Bluetooth speaker provides 13-hours of 360-degree sound — perfect for popping on some focus music during the workday, or toting out to the beach, the park, or anywhere mom wants to indulge in some seriously atmospheric sound therapy

$99|Buy Now
Zach and Zoe Beetroot Honey

Tap into her sweet side with one of the unique honeys from Zach &amp; Zoe Sweet Bee Farm. We like Beetroot, a uniquely sweet antioxidant-rich twist that powers up a cup of tea.

$20|Buy Now

