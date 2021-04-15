These 39 creative gifts will delight your mom (or anyone) this Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 9, so the clock is ticking to get every mom in your life a gift. Not just a gift, the best gift. Luckily, we found quite a few of those. For your mom, step mom, grandmother, mother-in-law, new moms, mom figures, partners and every other mom in your life, here are our top picks for the big day — from a standing desk that’s as stylish as it indestructible to playdate-proof luxury silk to our favorite smoky-sweet aperitif of the season.