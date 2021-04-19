Grove Collaborative’s eco-friendly cleaning products are now at Target

Grove Collaborative wants to help you clean up your act. Not just you, but anyone who is stuck in a cycle of single-use plastic and harmful, synthetic ingredients.

The home and wellness DTC startup, which sells everything from cleaning supplies to beauty products, has pioneered the use of cleaning concentrates and reusable bottles for its own formulas. It has an ambitious goal: be entirely plastic free by 2025, while also helping the rest of us end our own waste cycles.

One step in reaching that goal is making eco-friendly priorities more accessible. To date, the company has sold its own product lines and those from other brands, like Method and Seventh Generation, through a subscription service. But a new partnership with Target is now putting Grove Collaborative’s products in another retailer’s stores and website for the first time.

“We look for partners who are the best at telling stories. It’s not about being on shelves,” said CEO and co-founder, Stuart Landesberg. “Target has an exceptional track record of helping consumers understand how innovation applies to them.”

The e-commerce company’s jump into brick-and-mortar brings a selection of its best-selling Grove Co. cleaning concentrates, reusable glass bottles, and dish and hand soaps, to Target stores and on Target.com. The partnership also includes an exclusive fragrance, Citron and White Rose, a fresh, citrusy floral scent.