How one humble Main Street retailer beat COVID-19—and Amazon

A crisis, the old bromide goes, is a terrible thing to waste. One way not to waste the brutal crisis we’ve experienced over the past year is to learn from organizations that have thrived while their peers have struggled. What did they see that others didn’t see? What did they promise that other couldn’t promise? What did they do that other wouldn’t do?

That’s why I have been learning from an unlikely standout—Ace Hardware, a humble, mainstream brand that has been selling paint, tools, keys, and all kinds of home-related items since 1924. One of the most painful story lines of these uniquely painful times has been the demise of the Main Street retailer. From the shadow of COVID-19-induced shutdowns, to the power of big-box giants like Walmart and Home Depot, to the march of Amazon, a “retail apocalypse” that started a few years ago became an “extinction-level event” for brick-and-mortar stores.

Yet Ace, about as Main Street a brand as there is, with some 5,436 mom-and-pop stores in all 50 states and 70 countries, delivered record growth and profitability in 2020, with same-store sales up 26%, digital revenues up 272% and profits up 126%. Sure, with tens of millions of us spending more time inside than ever, demand for home-renovation and home-preservation supplies has been strong. But even factoring in this supportive dynamic, Ace has been an undeniable star in a deeply troubled field.

So I asked John Venhuizen, a 28-year Ace veteran who has been CEO since 2013, to reflect on the principles and practices behind his company’s performance. What emerged were lessons on motivation, service, and strategy that apply to countless fields beyond retail, and that will be relevant long after this past year is just an awful memory.

The first lesson is about motivation, and how growth on the top line is fueled by passion in the front lines. Venhuizen is brutally honest about the crisis of motivation that afflicts so many organizations, and why leaders need to face up to it. That crisis existed long before COVID-19, but the past year has made it even more urgent. “The vast majority of the people who do the heavy lifting in business are aimless, purposeless, bored, and disengaged,” he says. “They hate their job; they hate their boss; they hate their pay. It breaks your heart, but that’s where leaders have to begin their quest.” This same discord permeates society, he adds, especially now: “Business has a bad brand. Most of the world thinks that business is run by the rich, for the rich, and at the expense of the vulnerable.”

That’s why the first job of leadership in the shadow of COVID-19 is to give colleagues a reason to believe, a cause around which to commit. “Leaders have to paint a picture of the future that creates passion,” Venhuizen says, to “rally people to go somewhere that is better than today.” Being named an essential business in all 50 states created huge challenges for Ace’s 100,000 front-line personnel in terms of safety and stress. But it also reinforced the meaning of their work. This last year “has accentuated our purpose,” the CEO said. “We exist to serve people. If people ever wondered if their work mattered, they don’t have to wonder anymore.”