This startup is boosting e-commerce in sub-Saharan Africa by making deliveries work better

The majority of residents of Ivory Coast, one of the fastest-growing economies in Africa (and the world ), don’t have a fixed addresses, with house numbers, streets, and postal codes. In cities like the economic capital, Abidjan, deliveries are often stymied by the lack of a clear destination: half of all ordered packages don’t arrive, which has hindered the growth of e-commerce: Why would you order something delivered that won’t come.

Most e-commerce merchants in Abidjan are small, mom-and-pop sellers that operate without physical stores, and without the ability to digitize the entire shopping experience, like an Amazon. Instead, independent vendors usually post items for sale on Facebook. Interested buyers will contact them by text, agree on a price, and arrange a delivery—usually to a public place, like the exterior of a pharmacy, rather than their homes, for security’s sake. But, without fixed addresses, and the widespread use of maps, communication of the meeting point can prove tricky.

Ivorians generally describe their locations based on surroundings: they’ll mention a few specific landmarks or reference points, and their location vis-à-vis those sites. So, Mahli, a startup aiming to solve the problem in order to boost African e-commerce, decided to use this method of descriptive addresses to help facilitate deliveries. “We would like to reinforce the position of the seller,” says Alexis Bafcop, co-founder and CEO of Mahali. “I think it’s very important to give digital tools to small sellers.”

Based in Rennes, France, Mahali—the winner of the Europe, Middle East, and Africa category of Fast Company’s 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards—is backed by Paris-based mobile network, Orange, the biggest operator in France. Orange is also widely used in Africa (10% of the continent’s population are customers, and 54 million use its mobile money service, Orange Money). It’s one of Ivory Coast’s two biggest networks.

Once a delivery and price is agreed, consumers can open the Mahali software on their phones, without the need to download a memory-devouring app, and choose a delivery location from a list—or upload a new one. The spots are crowdsourced, created by users or merchants, and can be sorted by proximity. Each delivery point is identifiable by a situational description, possibly with a picture of the location of nearby landmarks, the accuracy of which Mahali’s team aims to continue improving using artificial intelligence. The business will then appoint a courier, and share a window of time within which to meet. Abidjan-based sellers now work with Mahali, and pay the company a small fee for the service.

The service is designed to raise trust between all parties. If consumers are more confident that packages will arrive, and won’t be late, the improved satisfaction is more likely to lead to repeat sales and increased turnover for small businesses. “We want Mahali to be very inclusive, even for the deliverymen,” says Géraud Lacaze, the startup’s business development manager. For couriers, who are often friends or acquaintances of the sellers, delivery efficiency could prove a way to increase income, and transform an informal gig into a profession.