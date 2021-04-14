10 time-saving Windows keyboard shortcuts you should be using

I love my mouse. It’s one of my favorite tools! And I’m not one of those keyboard-shortcut snobs who thinks anyone can just gallivant their way through Windows 10 with a series of finger gymnastics.

That being said, there are a handful of things I do again and again in Windows 10 each day that I can do far faster using their respective keyboard shortcuts.

There’s no need to become a shortcut whiz: just learn these 10 and you’ll be light-years ahead of all the mouse-only people out there.

Windows Key + D: show and hide the Desktop

You’ve got a thousand windows open but you need to find one of the files on your desktop, which also number in the thousands. Hold down the Windows key and hit D to hide all the open windows. Once you’ve found what you’re looking for, hit the same key sequence again to resurface your windows.

Now, if you just want to take a quick peek at the desktop to see if whatever you’re looking for is actually there, hold the Windows key and press the comma key instead. Your open windows will turn see-through, giving you a good look at all the icons underneath them.

Windows Key + V: Open the cool super-clipboard

You’ve copied and pasted forever, but the new-ish Windows 10 clipboard can store multiple copied items to make it easy to access stuff that you copy and paste often. Hold the Windows key and V—you may have to approve the clipboard feature at this point—and you’ll see a list of recently copied items. Click on the one you want to paste. Use this tool to make short work of repetitive tasks.