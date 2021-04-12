Why your constant busyness may just be laziness

Over the course of a day, how many times do you hear the words: I’m just so busy? How often do you utter those words yourself?

Many of us say it like it’s a badge of honor, an indication of our self-worth. But what if it isn’t? Following the herd doesn’t make us stand out. To get to the next level in your career or business, the answer is often not to do more and be even busier but to consider how to do things differently. Choose not to buy into the collective delusion that busyness is a good thing. As Tim Ferris says in The 4-Hour Workweek, “Being busy is a form of laziness—lazy thinking and indiscriminate action. Being busy is most often used as a guise for avoiding critically important but uncomfortable actions.”

If you’re busy all the time and not getting the results desired—individually or with a team—it may be because you’re not actually taking the time to first focus on the activities that move the needle. This becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy: You make yourself so busy that you don’t have the time to reflect and get off the treadmill to review your actions. And so, you stay locked in a zone of busyness and limited thinking.

In fact, if you’re honest with yourself, you’ll see many of your activities are based on short-term, reactive thinking, prompting you to get caught up in the whirlwind of “urgent” tasks. As a result, you neglect to delegate and unload some of the less pressing responsibilities. When you’re constantly reacting, trying to do everything and putting out fires, your energy is cut down and so is your focus on long-term projects. Hence, the common excuse that people offer with a lack of inaction on the important items because they’re “too busy” (or most likely, distracted by immediate assignments).

I am not advocating for lack of action. In fact, I am a self-confessed action taker. The gap between me talking about doing something and acting is relatively small. However, I acknowledge that I can easily fall into the trap of busyness, especially if I perceive that other people are doing more than I am.

The interesting thing that I have discovered is that when I slow down, reflect, and reprioritize on the key focus areas, my results are accelerated. By slowing down, companies and individuals can speed up and deliver on outcomes and other metrics that determine success. Moreover, continuing to work in the way you always have is a sign that you’re staying in your comfort zone (even when constant busyness is making you feel less fulfilled and happy). And if you fail to develop the discipline to find and focus on the right activities, this is essentially laziness.