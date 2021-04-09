Did Target steal this Black creator’s branding?

In an Instagram post Thursday, Target said it would invest $2 billion in Black-owned businesses by 2025. But it didn’t get off to a good start. The post’s visual look appears to co-opt the branding of a Black-run organization Target doesn’t support.

The post resembles the branding of a nonprofit organization called the 15 Percent Pledge, which asks brands to commit 15% of their total spending power to Black-owned businesses.

Target actually has nothing to do with the 15 Percent Pledge. In fact, Target declined to join the pledge, even though the organization has repeatedly called for Target’s support since last June. Target spokesperson Joshua Thomas denied the allegation that it copied the 15 Percent Pledge’s branding, saying that Target’s creative treatment for the announcement, “did not take inspiration from any third party in its creation.”

Aurora James, a fashion designer and creative director, founded the 15 Percent Pledge last year following the death of George Floyd. She developed the 15 Percent Pledge logo and brand with graphic designer Ben Rabb, and she describes it as an aesthetic extension of the inclusive nude tones central to her clothing brand Brother Vellies.

Target’s announcement similarly uses warm brown tones, drop shadows, and curved line illustrations. James points out that Target also placed its logo at the bottom of the post, which she hadn’t seen the company do previously and which is identical to her organization’s logo placement in some assets. “When Target decided to so casually and callously take elements from [our] assets and use them for their own promotion, it just underscores how unwilling they are to not only be accountable but truly collaborative,” James says. “They’re continuing in on this campaign to just take from the community instead of actually working with the community.”

James denounced the move in an Instagram story. So did Rabb, saying, “Veiled branding to give the false impression that this is tied to @15percentpledge is truly crazy.” And in an Instagram post, 15 Percent Pledge wrote, “To be clear, even though their branding looks like it’s part of the Pledge, it is not.”