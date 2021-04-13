Live Nation is wiring more than 60 venues in a high-tech plan to bring concerts to everyone

Live Nation has had enough of the pandemic roller coster. After more than a year of empty arenas, the entertainment giant is taking matters into own hands and wiring over 60 venues for livestreaming, the company announced today.

The ambitious project is happening under the wing of Veeps, the livestreaming platform launched by Good Charlotte’s Benji and Joel Madden in 2017, which Live Nation acquired earlier this year—and now we know why.

“With the flip of a switch, every artist playing in these venues can make their show a global event,” says cofounder Joel Madden. “We’ve already seen how livestream shows drive engagement, and the added ticket revenue will allow them to make what they’re offering their fans even better.”

Veeps’s ticket proceeds earned over $10 million for artists in 2020, which funds not only performers but their bands and crews. The platform does not charge artists directly, instead adding a 15% fee to ticket sales.

First up for the new wiring project is the Wiltern Theater, the 1,850-seat Los Angeles landmark, which will begin livestreaming on May 7 with a lineup of shows from Breland, JP Saxe, Waterparks, LANY, Young Thug, Lucky Daye, Young M.A, Chika, Freddie Gibbs, and Chase Atlantic. (It looks like Live Nation’s many A-list artists are letting other performers work out the kinks.) Fans can buy $15 tickets for individual shows or series passes at thewilternseries.com.

Pre-pandemic, Live Nation was selling a half billion tickets a year. This all went to hell in March 2020, leading to revenue drops as high as 98%. Thus, the company’s decision to redefine “live” as, you know, um, live-ish.