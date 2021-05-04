World Changing Ideas Awards 2021: Art and Design Finalists and Honorable Mentions

Projects using design as the vehicle to shake up conversations surrounding society’s most pressing issues. Read about the winner, how the classic prescription bottle got a compostable redesign
Finalists
Prota Fiori, Prota Fiori
Shimmering Wood, Structural Colour Studio, Aalto University
Space Hippie, Nike
The (Outdoor) Office, Perkins+Will
The GND City Parks Posters Project, Tandem
Honorable Mentions
A.W.O., Accept & Proceed
Dis/Connect, Eric Forman Studio
Donation Dollar, Saatchi & Saatchi
Glacier’s Lament, Jiabao Li
New York State MTA: State of Respect, Conquistadors
Studson SHK-1, Studson
VA for the People, I am OTHER