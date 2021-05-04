advertisement
advertisement

World Changing Ideas Awards 2021: Art and Design Finalists and Honorable Mentions

See the full list of honorees.

World Changing Ideas Awards 2021: Art and Design Finalists and Honorable Mentions
By By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Projects using design as the vehicle to shake up conversations surrounding society’s most pressing issues. Read about the winner, how the classic prescription bottle got a compostable redesign

advertisement

Finalists

Prota Fiori, Prota Fiori
Shimmering Wood, Structural Colour Studio, Aalto University
Space Hippie, Nike
The (Outdoor) Office, Perkins+Will
The GND City Parks Posters Project, Tandem

Honorable Mentions

A.W.O., Accept & Proceed
Dis/Connect, Eric Forman Studio
Donation Dollar, Saatchi & Saatchi
Glacier’s Lament, Jiabao Li
New York State MTA: State of Respect, Conquistadors
Studson SHK-1, Studson
VA for the People, I am OTHER

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life