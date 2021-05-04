World Changing Ideas Awards 2021: Software Finalists and Honorable Mentions

Projects whose main feature is a software component, in any discipline. Read about the winner, a database of salaries to help companies see if their pay is equitable.
Finalists
Adobe Readability, Adobe
Apprentice.io, Apprentice.io
AudioEye Pro, AudioEye
Binti, Binti
CIBO Impact, Cibo Technologies
Digital Twin of the Human Heart, Ansys and ADAS3D
Ellis, Nova Credit
Fairband, Feedzai
Flock Freight, Flock Freight
Halo, Halo
Health & Wellness Design Tool, HDR
IBM Call For Code, IBM
Impact Dashboard, Interactive Brokers
IvfOS, TMRW
LeanTaaS, LeanTaaS
Mark43 Pandemic Preparedness Package, Mark43
Philantech Impact Cloud Platform, Givinga
Urbint Lens, Urbint
Vive Benefits, Vive Benefits
Honorable Mentions
1Core Learn@Home, 1Core Solution
AWG Games, AWG
Board, Klaxoon
Casebook Engage, Casebook PBC
Contakt World, Contakt World
Digital Loan Servicing Model, DBS Bank
Exabeam Contact Tracing, Exabeam
Freetouch, Freetouch
GoMeyra, GoMeyra
Google Maps Live View, Google
Graphs 4 Covid-19, Neo4j
Hopin, Hopin
Inclusive Naming Initiative, Cloud Native Computing Foundation
InCountry, InCountry
Manifest Platform, Taqtile
MetaMask, ConsenSys
Network for Good, Network for Good
OneReach.ai, OneReach.ai
Opus X, Apellix
Paychex Real-time Payments, Paychex
Podium, Lendlease
Profile Prediction tool, Bryq
Pulse ZR-2, Pulse Technology Services
Red Hat Open Innovation Labs, Red Hat
Remote Work Features, Workplace from Facebook
Resilience as a Service platform, One Concern
Retail Zipline, Retail Zipline
Rhythm Management Group Software Technology Platform, Rhythm Management Group
Safety Management Suite, J. J. Keller & Associates
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2, Samsung
Self-Guided Tour, SmartRent
Shelter Bed Count Bot, Municipality of Anchorage i-team
Shop for Good, DailyKarma
Syndio, Syndio
The Givsly Platform, Givsly
Thriving Mind, Thrive Global
Tonkean, Tonkean
Transcend, Transcend
Vibe Index, Workday
Wave to Unlock, Openpath
Webee, Webee