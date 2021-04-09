4 signs it is time to move on from your current job

As the months of the COVID-19 pandemic have worn on, lots of people have had time to reflect on their careers. For one thing, a lot of people have lost their jobs or have had to reorient their focus because of the influences of the pandemic on their work. For another, work has played a more central role in many people’s lives because social interactions and hobbies have been harder to pursue.

Some people have become more committed to their jobs and careers in this period. Personally, I was asked to participate in COVID-19 planning for my university, which led to a number of new opportunities that have enriched the work I’m doing. But many other people I have talked with are questioning how long they should stay in their current jobs. Here are four signs that it is time to think about taking a new job (or a new role within your current organization):

Your values and your contribution

Your satisfaction with work depends a lot on your core values. Research by Shalom Schwartz and his colleagues explores the values people hold. These values are driven by cultural factors as well as individual experiences. Your values influence what you find satisfying at work. For example, if you value achievement, then you strive for advancement at work and enjoy opportunities to demonstrate your abilities and successes. If you value benevolence, though, you might prefer to contribute to the well-being of people around you through your work. Being recognized for your success may be less important.

It is worthwhile to think about the relationship between what you’re working on and your broader values every so often. For one thing, the nature of your work can shift gradually over time in ways that may make your job misalign with your values. For another, your values change over the course of your life so that a job that was a perfect fit for you at one time may no longer be a good fit later. In my book Bring Your Brain to Work, I relay a number of stories of people whose values shifted over time, like one friend who quit his job as a successful lawyer to run a nonprofit, because he wanted to express his value of benevolence later in his life.

Learning and growth

Even if the line of work you’re in is a great fit for your values, you may still find yourself stagnating at work. Lots of research has explored the benefits of having a growth mindset at work, in which you believe that you can learn anything you need to in order to succeed at work. A downside of this growth mindset, though, is that if your job becomes routine, you will not feel fulfilled.

When you find that there are few new things you need to learn in order to do your current job, that is an important sign that you should be looking for your next position—even if that position is with the firm where you work now. In addition to working with supervisors to develop that next opportunity, think about continuing education options that might allow you to hone new skills that will help you in the next challenge you take on. In addition to the many local schools that offer certificate programs, there is an increasing number of excellent options for online education to check out.