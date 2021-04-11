The secret strategy that will finally help you spend less time looking at your phone

I spend most days staring at a medium-sized rectangle—this is called “working.” The problem: another, smaller rectangle keeps taking up more and more of my attention.

I’m talking about my phone, of course, and it’s regularly the thing that stops me from doing deep work. But this goes beyond my job: My phone also distracts me from my family and the rest of my life. The amount of time I spend looking at the small rectangle has gone up every year, as has the number of times I feel compelled to pick it up every day.

I wanted to change my relationship with my phone—to look at it less and live life more. It wasn’t easy. I’ve tried all sorts of tricks over the years. Here’s what didn’t work—and what ultimately did.

Willpower doesn’t work

The first thing I tried was good old-fashioned willpower. This . . . doesn’t work. At all.

Maybe it will be different for you. Maybe you’ve got nerves of steel and an infinite supply of moral fiber. I do not. For me, anything that starts with “I’ll just try harder to . . .” just ultimately doesn’t happen.

I’ve felt bad about this over the years, but I don’t think I should. Some of the smartest people on earth are working, full time, to make the applications and websites on my phone as habit-forming as possible. Trying to use my willpower to fight against that is like bringing a Celine Dion album to a breakdancing competition. It just isn’t up for the task.