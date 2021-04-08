What are ‘ghost guns,’ and why is Joe Biden talking so much about them?

President Joe Biden today unveiled an aggressive plan to curb gun violence in the United States, addressing several loopholes and other work-arounds that allow perpetrators to gain access to guns and use them to commit mass violence.

Among the biggest targets in his sights are so-called ghost guns. The nickname sticks because these guns are hard to track. They’re made from kits that you can buy without a background check, and they don’t have any serial numbers on them, making them impossible to trace if used in a crime. You assemble these models—some in as little as 30 minutes.

Biden wants the law to treat these “buy, build, shoot” kits like other firearms, with mandatory tracking numbers and background checks. The U.S. Justice Department will issue a proposed rule about ghost guns within 30 days.

In addition, the president also called for legislating pistols with stabilizing braces, which turns the easy-to-conceal weapons into what are effectively short-barreled rifles that are more accurate and therefore more deadly. He also called for more state-level red-flag laws—in addition to a national one—that enable police or family members to petition a court to temporarily remove firearms from a certain person. In the next 60 days, the DOJ will craft a proposed rule about stabilizing braces and publish model red-flag laws for states.

Biden said he will nominate David Chipman to be the new director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, a job that has lacked a permanent occupant since 2015.

“This is an epidemic, for God’s sake, and it has to stop,” Biden said. “My job, like the job of any president, is protect the American people, whether Congress acts or not. I’ll use all the resources at my disposal.”