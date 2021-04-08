Everything to know about Avelo Airlines, the new post-pandemic budget carrier

As the United States continues to inoculate its population at record pace, long-suffering airline companies are readying for an explosion of travel as cooped up Americans stretch their wings once again. Major carriers are canceling their flexible refund policies, unblocking their middle seats , packing their flight schedules, and haggling with government agencies over COVID-19 vaccine passports. And one plucky company is launching a brand-new budget carrier in the midst of the global pandemic.

That’s Avelo. Founded by a former Allegiant Air and United Airlines executive, it’s set to pilot its inaugural flight in late April. Here’s what to know:

Where will it fly?

Avelo Airlines is a domestic carrier. It will serve 11 markets in the western United States, which it says are primarily small airports and routes that have been ignored by larger companies, thus limiting Avelo’s direct competition.

In particular, it’s targeting travel between cities that currently requires connecting flights, which its offerings would eliminate. Its first flight will be from Burbank to Santa Rosa, California. Other destinations include Eugene, Oregon; Bozeman, Montana; Grand Junction, Colorado; and Ogden, Utah (full list here).

What’s it cost?

Fares start at $19 one-way, with additional fees for overhead carry-on bags ($35), seat selection ($5), pet in cabin ($95), and more. All flights will be on 189-passenger Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Why now?

Avelo was dreamt up before the pandemic crippled the travel industry. It raised $125 million from investors in January 2020 and was set to launch within months, before grounding its plans until travel demand resumed. Now, with skies looking busier than they have in over a year, Avelo is ready for takeoff: “We see light at the end of the tunnel,” founder Andrew Levy told CNBC. “We stand in a great place to get started here and especially being up and running for the summer peak season.”