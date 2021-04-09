How this year’s Pritzker Prize winners could spark an architectural revolution

advertisement advertisement

Starting out as an architect in the 1990s, I was so eager for work, and excited about the creative possibilities, that turning down a project seemed inconceivable. It was thrilling, then, at a conference a few years ago, to hear French architects Anne Lacaton and Jean-Philippe Vassal explain how they had done just that.

When the city of Bordeaux, in France, commissioned the duo—this year’s Pritzker Prize laureates—to redesign one of the town’s plazas, they started by observing the space closely. Their conclusion was that the Place Léon Aucoc was a vibrant community space that didn’t need changing. The city wanted to embellish the space, but, they said, it was already beautiful. It was well built, authentic, unsophisticated: It made sense. The people who lived there felt at home. “It made us wonder,” they write, “what embellishment means, what purpose it serves?” So they proposed doing nothing other than maintenance work that would satisfy the inhabitants: more regular cleaning, better care for the lime trees around the edges, replacing the gravel. In a world in which flamboyance and style have long determined how an architect becomes a star, this approach—doing nothing—is an act of resistance. The fact that, 30 years into their career, Lacaton and Vassal have now been awarded the built environment’s equivalent of the Nobel Prize is a revolution. As the jury put it, Lacaton and Vassal have not only renewed the legacy of modernism: they are redefining architecture itself. This represents an institutional shift to what I have called a “Gaia-centred” approach to architecture. In my book, Architectural Materialisms: Nonhuman Creativity, I discuss how this idea of architecture places designing and building within a broader ecology that includes everything around it—from flora and fauna to questions of gender and data. It does not center humans but instead recasts them simply as one of many agents. Crucially, it derives its aesthetics, as Lacaton and Vassal systematically demonstrate, from its ethics and its politics. Starchitect history Launched 42 years ago, the Pritzker Prize was initially intended to encourage greater awareness of how we perceive and interact with our surroundings. However, it has mostly lauded what we now know as starchitects: almost always men (Zaha Hadid was the first woman to win, in 2004; Lacaton is only the sixth) whose personal brand is as important as any extraordinary building they might design.

As the wider industry shifts towards responding to social, climatic, and environmental emergencies, however, it appears the Pritzker is switching gears too. In 2020, the Irish architects Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara won for their consistent service to humanity—buildings, the jury said, that were “good neighbors” and environmentally responsible. Until now, ecological awareness in architecture has been recognized through certification, not awards. And buildings—not the architects who design them—have been the recipients. In other words, working in this way has come with few accolades. Certifying a building makes sense because it is a one-off product of a process. It can be accurately judged. There are two internationally recognized certifications—BREEAM and LEED—which are both designed to assess the sustainability (from energy and water efficiency to CO2 emissions) of any given project. Judging an architect’s entire process, though, is trickier. The German architect Thomas Herzog is widely considered the pioneer of sustainable architecture. But few others can prove their sustainability credentials for everything they undertake. Redefining value I have observed that there isn’t much overlap between these two markers of excellence—the architects awarded a Pritzker versus the architects designing BREEAM or LEED-certified buildings. This raises an important question about what we actually value in architecture. A direct connection has been made until now between iconic starchitecture and global capitalism. Lacaton and Vassal’s practice provides a bold alternative.

