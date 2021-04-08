Expedia’s Travel Advisor dashboards show international COVID-19 restrictions for almost every destination

Now that people are being vaccinated in greater numbers, many are thinking of traveling once again. But before you get on a plane, it’s important to check what travel restrictions are in place by your origin and destination countries. Do you need to be vaccinated to travel? Do you need to quarantine on arrival? Are there restrictions on the countries you have traveled to before you continue onwards?

All these questions can lead travelers scrambling across different government websites to find the answer—a time-consuming and confusing process. That’s why travel giant Expedia has teamed up with Sherpa to offer an online COVID-19 travel advisor tool that allows you to simply enter your origin and destination countries and the date of your travel. The tool then returns all the restrictions and safety measures that are in place and lets you know what you must do before boarding the plane.

The COVID-19 travel advisor tool is free for anyone to use, and Expedia is making it available across all of its different brands. You can access the same tool at the company’s various sites below.