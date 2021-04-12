How to own the room in your next Zoom meeting

advertisement advertisement

When you’re making a presentation or conducting a meeting in a conference room, it’s easy to tell when people are engaged and when they check out. If you’re open to them, body language clues can help you know when to change your delivery or ask for questions. When you’re in a Zoom room, however, much of the context is missing.

Zoom fatigue is real, but that doesn’t mean you have to surrender to the technology, says Susan McPherson, author of The Lost Art of Connecting: The Gather, Ask, Do Method for Building Meaningful Business Relationships. “Technology is a tool, not a means to an end,” she says. “To forge lasting relationships, we need to learn to be more intentional and authentic and reconnect with people as human beings—especially right now. It’s using our tools with intention and compassion.” While most of us would agree that meetings were tedious before, virtual meetings can make them even worse, adds Karin Reed, CEO of Speaker Dynamics, a corporate communications training firm, and coauthor of Suddenly Virtual: Making Remote Meetings Work. The book was recently added as part of Stanford University’s School of Business’s “Essentials of Strategic Communication” course for the Spring 2021 semester, proving that Zoom meetings and the like aren’t going away soon. “Remember all that stuff you’ve known forever about what makes meetings more effective, that you never bothered to do, like having an agenda or coming prepared?” she asks. “All of that is more important online because the flaws in the process are even more obvious.” To connect with people and read the room, you need to know how to overcome the shortcomings of the technology and resort to some best practices.

Ice breakers McPherson suggests starting meetings with an ice breaker—but not about the weather. “This goes back to years of conference calls when you’re waiting for others,” she says. “The default is always, ‘What’s the weather in your area?’ But that doesn’t do anything for the meeting.” Instead, she suggests asking a question. For example, If you could be anywhere when the pandemic is over, where would that plane take you? Or, how are you really doing? Is there anything you need support with? “Those are the types of questions we tend to not ask when we’re virtual,” says McPherson. “But if you ask questions that get more meaningful responses, you can have a much deeper, richer conversation or meeting.” Eye contact “Zoom is a misnomer, and the challenge of Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Facetime is that we’re not making eye contact,” says McPherson. “I’m not looking at you in the eye if I’m not looking into the camera.”

Don’t interpret someone’s body language as compared to when they’re in real life meeting. “Lack of eye contact doesn’t mean they’re not listening,” she says. “We’re not the same when we’re in these tiny boxes. Unlike real life, you’re not seeing their whole body, which takes a lot of information out of the equation.” But simply looking at your camera is not going to make you an effective virtual communicator, says Reed; you also have to change your mindset. “The camera is the conduit to your conversation partner. Focus not just your eyes, but your energy through the lens, in order to truly connect with the person or people on the other side. Otherwise, you will just look like you’re being held hostage by the camera lens,” she says. Those slides Stop letting your slides dominate the screen. You bring the value to the meeting, not your visual aids, say Reed. “The typical virtual presentation looks like this: You introduce yourself, you introduce the topic, you share your screen and present way too many slides,” she says. “Then you ask at the end if there are any questions. By that time, you are lucky if anyone is still listening and awake.” The in-person equivalent of doing this would be introducing yourself and then turning your back on the audience while reading off your slides for the entire slide deck, says Reed. Instead, deliver your presentation in digestible chunks, sharing only a few slides at a time before toggling back to gallery view.

