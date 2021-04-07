Bon appétit! Beyond Meat just introduced Beyond Pork as it expands to China

As you say that five times fast, know that this marks the meat-substitute company’s first expansion outside the United States. This morning, Beyond Meat announced the opening of its new manufacturing facility in the Jiaxing Economic and Technological Development Zone near Shanghai.

The facility will produce a range of plant-based protein products, including fax beef and poultry products, as well as Beyond Pork, a new food item created specifically for the Chinese market.

Pork is the most consumed animal protein in China, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Beyond Pork tastes like traditional minced pork but has roughly 50% less saturated and total fat, according to the company. It can be used in dishes, like dumplings, mapo tofu, zhajiang noodles, and lion’s head meatballs.

For many industries, especially the food space, China represents huge growth potential.