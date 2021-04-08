This L.A. mall could be reinvented as housing and worker-owned co-ops

The Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza mall in Los Angeles’s Crenshaw neighborhood opened in 1947, one of the first of its kind in the country. Since then, it’s looked like a typical mall, with a sprawling parking lot. But community members in the surrounding majority-Black neighborhood now want to transform the 43-acre site into something different—mixed-income housing, community gardens, and new worker-owned cooperatives, all run by a nonprofit that can return proceeds to the community.

The project, called Downtown Crenshaw, is part of a larger vision that has been in discussion for decades. “We’ve been talking about the need for pulling resources together to acquire real estate to be collectively managed, and to bring in businesses that truly serve the community, that are Black led and collectively minded and community centered,” says Damien Goodmon, a founding board member of Downtown Crenshaw.

Los Angeles is the least affordable city in the country, and Crenshaw sits next to Inglewood, a neighborhood where property values are surging. As the area gentrifies, there are concerns about people being forced to move out of the neighborhood because they can’t afford to stay. It’s the latest of a long list of pressures on Black Angelenos, from neighborhoods that were razed to build midcentury highways to disinvestment. “Whether it was in the ’60s, ’70s, ’90s, or today, we’ve been long asking for true community control and self-determination by Black folk, because in either situation, we’ve not been in control of our space,” Goodmon says.

When the mall came up for sale last year, community groups analyzed proposed redevelopment plans and argued against them, arguing that the new housing that was planned for the site would end up displacing thousands of people who lived nearby. “That’s typically how organizations engage—we don’t like the project, we say don’t build it. They say build it. And then we come to some consensus where everybody’s not really happy, right?” he says. Goodmon and others started talking about an alternative: Instead of continuing to negotiate for months with a prospective owner, they could try to raise the millions of dollars necessary to buy the building themselves.

Community members successfully blocked two bids for the mall in 2020, including one from CIM Group, which has ties to the real estate group owned by Jared Kushner’s family. In late March, the coalition announced that they had raised $28 million from donors, enough to make a down payment on the property. The campaign attracted large donors, but also called for donations as low as $5. “It was an intentional decision to have a very low, inclusive price, where literally anyone who’s houseless is sitting at a table with a voice at the same table with large institutions, and far more affluent people, he says. “Because we truly believe that the only way in which we’re able to write a different chapter for communities undergoing different communities facing and engaging in development is getting as many people as you can.”

It’s not enough, he says, for a redevelopment project to bring new jobs to a community, which is as far as many projects go. “If you bring in a Home Depot that provides poverty-level jobs and can leave any moment of the day, it doesn’t change the circumstances and conditions of the community,” Goodmon says. After the uprising in Los Angeles following the 1991 police beating of Rodney King, he says that the community began talking about the need to collectively repair longstanding damage, something that a new business coming to the neighborhood can’t do alone.”What we’re really talking about is attacking this individualistic, capitalistic mindset that is dog-eat-dog, based on one talented entrepreneur or one individual getting ahead, and talking about the collective power of just being at a table and seeing the interwovenness of our economy, our community.”