Harnessing disruption: Turning uncertainty into possibility

The funny thing about disruption is that in business and in life, we only see it as a bad thing when we’re the ones being disrupted.

Disruption and change are often conflated, but they’re not the same. Change is a big tent that houses everything from gentle, progressive, foreseen, and even invited, low-stakes adjustments on one side to rapid, aggressive, unforeseen, and high-stakes transformations on the other. As the pace of change accelerates and the stakes rise, you hit a certain tipping point where you encounter unnerving levels of uncertainty and, often, anxiety. Hello, disruption.

Why do we care? Because while most of us aren’t great at gradual change, we’re horribly equipped to handle the psychological and emotional demands of disruption, even when we’re the ones causing it. The minute the pace picks up and the stakes rise, the potential for failure, judgment, and loss of status, money, power, prestige, peace, and security rises, too. Along with that comes the potential for individual, cultural, and organizational struggle or even collapse.

Keats described this “negative capability” as the space that holds both the risk of loss and the possibility of growth. It’s experienced differently by disruptors and disruptees, though neither is immune to demise.

When we’re the ones being disrupted and we’re watching the ground beneath our feet turn quickly to sand or even quicksand, the fear center in our brains kicks in. It delivers us into varying levels of anxiety, spin, haste, or paralysis while simultaneously stifling cognitive and creative capacity at a time when we need more than ever to be at our best. This response has nothing to do with intelligence; it is a primal reaction that can be triggered in any person (and any position) in any organization. When it happens, the impact can be devastating. We have all seen this and, likely, been a part of it.

Interestingly, when we’re the disruptors, the ones stepping on the gas and choosing the walls to crash through, we’re not immune to a similar experience, though it is qualitatively different. It’s still scary, but along with increasing pace and stakes, we have a sense of agency and a powerful connection to a reason. We don’t know how it will end or if we’ll be able to do what we set out to do, but at least we’ve chosen the direction, and we’re heading toward our ultimate destination. This doesn’t eliminate the psychological toll, but it centers us enough to maintain a sense of control, breathe more easily, and think more clearly. Every innovation-driven leader, founding team, and mission-driven startup knows this feeling.