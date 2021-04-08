Applying for Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech: the secrets of success

Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech is our newest recognition program. It’s the first one focused entirely on technological advances, and also our most forward-looking such program. As such, the criteria that will make for a winning entry are unique. Here’s a look at the factors our judges will be considering—and some tips on optimizing your entry for the best chances of becoming an honoree.

Say what it is and why it’s a breakthrough

Submitting your technology for consideration begins with telling us what it does—and, just as important, why it’s exceptional. We’re looking for products, services, research products, and other efforts that showcase significant innovations. Providing context—such as explaining how what you’re doing fits into larger trends, or how an ingredient technology will enable further innovation by others—is essential. So is avoiding buzzwords and hype.

One note: You can submit technologies that have existed for any amount of time. But it’s recent progress we care about, so focus your explanations and examples on the last 12 months.

Tell us a story

At Fast Company, we love behind-the-scenes tales of innovation, That’s why we ask you to provide a story relating to your technology, such as a challenge you overcame, a surprise you encountered, or a discovery you made. With a 250-word maximum, you must tell it concisely. But doing so gives you the opportunity to convey what’s special about your submission in a most tangible way.

Share some signs you’re succeeding

You’re welcome to enter technologies that haven’t reached the market yet—in fact, we hope you do. But evidence that your technology is more than a good idea will still help your case. That could come in the form of promising research data, testimonials from third parties, fundraising announcements, or any other objective signs that you’ve created something that matters.

Look into the future

The bottom line for any innovation is a big one: How will it make the world a better place? We ask you to answer that question over the immediate future and next five years. In some instances, that could involve potentially epoch-shifting advances in a critical area such as sustainability. But we’re on the hunt for bright ideas of all types: If your technology will make people more productive at work or keep them engaged by a game or VR experience, we want to know about it.