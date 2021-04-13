How to submit a winning entry to the 2021 Innovation by Design Awards

Are you ready to enter Innovation by Design , the most prestigious competition honoring design in business? Great! Here are six tips on how to submit a winning entry.

Clearly articulate the problem your project is trying to solve

Good design is about meeting needs. What unmet need does your design address? It can be big or small, or somewhere in between. All that matters is that it’s a real problem that demands a real solution. See last year’s honorees, for examples.

Explain why your solution is the best one

How does your design solve the problem? And why is it the most logical solution? Our reviewers aren’t looking for novelty for novelty’s sake. We want original work that is rooted in specific user insights, whether it’s a groundbreaking new product or a significant update to a time-honored design. This is a good place to briefly explain your design process—how you arrived at the solution and what challenges you faced along the way.

Tell us why your design is important right now