Patagonia CEO calls on U.S. business leaders to act on restrictive voting laws

Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert is calling on CEOs and business leaders across America to not just speak out, but act up to protect democracy from restrictive voting laws like the election bill that passed last month in Georgia. Forty-seven states have already introduced 361 bills this year that would restrict voting rights.

In a statement released Tuesday Gellert wrote, “Protecting our democracy is an all-hands-on-deck commitment that’s ongoing. Standing in solidarity with Black CEOs and business leaders, I call on fellow CEOs to join in denouncing these attacks on our democracy and to do more than make a corporate statement. The strength of our democracy depends on every vote being counted everywhere, and we must protect access to the ballot box.”

Last week, major American business leaders in Georgia began speaking out, with Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey saying, “Let me be crystal clear and unequivocal, this legislation is unacceptable,” and Delta CEO Ed Bastian writing in a memo to employees that the law is “unacceptable and does not match Delta’s values.” Major League Baseball also took a stand, moving its All-Star game and player draft out of Atlanta, which league commissioner Rob Manfred said was “the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport.”

Moving a major spots event, and statements from two of the biggest companies headquartered in Georgia, are powerful, yet could’ve been more valuable and effective had they emerged before the legislation was actually passed, which is something both Bastian and Manfred, as well as Home Depot CEO Craig Menear (also HQ’d in Atlanta), were called out for.

As similarly restrictive legislation and gerrymandering is set to occur—or has already occurred—in several other Republican-controlled states, Gellert has outlined three specific steps that CEOs and other U.S. executives can take that will amount to more than mild criticisms after the fact.

The first step, Gellert suggests, is to fund activists working to challenge the recently passed laws in Georgia. Organizations like Black Voters Matter Fund, The New Georgia Project, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, ACLU, and Southern Poverty Law Center. Patagonia is making an immediate $1 million donation split equally between the Black Voters Matter Fund and The New Georgia Project.