Explore your city’s invisible history with this free AR app

The history of a place is as much about what’s there as what came before. But so often, unless it’s memorialized or made obvious in some other physical way, the historical context of places simply disappears.

For Paul Farber, director of Monument Lab , a Philadelphia-based public art and history studio, this is a problem worth solving. To try to resurface the disappeared pieces of a place’s history, Monument Lab has created OverTime, an augmented reality app for smartphones and other devices that aims to reveal the overlapping histories that have shaped places over time.

“Sometimes it’s really visible, sometimes that relationship is rendered in a statue or historic marker, but most of the time, history lives with people, and you’re balancing what is seen and unseen,” Farber says.

Monument Lab is actively reimagining how history is represented in cities. One of its major projects, now underway and funded through a $4 million grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, is a nationwide effort to assess and collect the stories behind U.S. monuments. This new AR-based app was initiated just before the pandemic and supported through a grant from the Knight Foundation, and seeks to build on the concept of reimagining the ways that history is built and remembered.

“We’re really interested in the metaphor of digging up histories and stories that are under-told,” Farber says. “With augmented reality you can do that in a way that is really thoughtful and engaging.”

The OverTime app, currently available free for iOS devices and soon for others, is optimized for use in Philadelphia, but can be used anywhere. The physical setting of the app is one of the city’s most famous and visited places, the steps leading up to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, a local landmark also known for a scene in the film Rocky. “It’s the ultimate pedestal,” says Farber.