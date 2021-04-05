Work at 1 of these 15 companies if you want to feel good about 2021

Thanks to an exclusive Fast Company-Harris Poll , we know that a majority (59%) of middle-income workers are contemplating changing jobs this year. It’s certainly a good time to do it as the unemployment numbers continue to edge down and the prospect of recovery ticks up.

To aid the search, Comparably analyzed 10 million anonymous employee ratings across 60,000 North American companies. The results were ranked for having the most promising outlook for 2021. These were divided into two lists: large companies (more than 500 employees) and small/midsize companies (fewer than 500 employees).

The highest-ranked among the 50 top large companies are:

Zoom Video Communications Adobe Peloton Microsoft RingCentral Google HubSpot Chegg Boston Consulting Group nCino

And the highest-ranked among the 50 top SMBs are:

GoodRX Alida Pendo Pipefy Eargo Theorem A Cloud Guru Drift SalesLoft Beiersdorf North America

The rankings were based on a combination of questions, including:

How confident are you about the future success of your company?

Are you typically excited about going to work each day?

How likely are you to recommend working at your company to a friend?

The winners were not nominated nor did they have to pay to place on the list. Their scores were reflected by how existing employees answered the questions and how they compared to other companies of the same size. You can see the full list here.