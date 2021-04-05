Here’s why Google’s Supreme Court win over Oracle matters

Google and Oracle have been jousting in court for a decade over the use of the Java programming language in Google’s Android operating system. Today the Supreme Court, in a 6-2 vote, ruled that Google’s use of Java code was classified as “fair use”—not “pure plagiarism,” as Oracle had argued.

The Java programming language was originally developed at Sun Microsystems (now Oracle) back in the 1990s. Developers found it to be an easy way to build functionality into websites, and it was later widely used in mobile apps. Google’s Android mobile operating system was built using thousands of lines (11,330, to be exact) of Java code.

Java was and is an open-source language, meaning that developers across the tech industry have contributed to its development and evolution. The main parts of the language were made available to developers via APIs (application programming interfaces) that could be used by anyone.

Oracle has argued that the core Java code delivered through the APIs was protected by copyright, and that it should be paid licensing fees by those who used it.

In the end, the high court did not buy Oracle’s contention that the APIs were protectable under copyright. The majority decided that Google’s reliance on Java in Android falls under fair use in the copyright law.

The decision releases Google from paying billions in royalty fees and damages to Oracle. It may also preserve the openness and interoperability of today’s software development environment, attorney Stan Adams of the Center for Democracy & Technology explains: