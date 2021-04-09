Amazon Prime’s ‘Them’ is the latest in a horror renaissance reflecting the Black experience in America

advertisement advertisement

The idea that “the Black guy dies first” in horror movies is just a myth. It memorably does happen in films such as Jurassic Park, which is not a horror movie, and Scream 2, which is a metatextual commentary on horror movies, but not nearly as often as legend suggests. Unfortunately, the reason for this misconception is that far too many horror movies have historically either avoided Black characters altogether or saddled them with patronizing, voice-of-reason dialogue before unceremoniously offing them midmovie.

Those days, for the most part, appear to be over. The new series Them, which streams on Amazon Prime today, is only the latest in a flourishing renaissance of horror that reflects the experience of being Black in America. It’s impossible, or at least ill-advised, to omit the influence of Get Out and Jordan Peele from any discussion of this reinvigorated subgenre. Peele’s 2017 breakout film brilliantly used horror to lay bare the exploitative drive beneath the well-meaning veneer of white liberals. His influence is unmistakable in recent movies such as Bad Hair, Antebellum, and Vampires vs The Bronx—which are admittedly not all successful—and of course within his own projects, including sophomore feature, Us, HBO’s hit 2020 series, Lovecraft Country, which he produced, and the upcoming“spiritual sequel” to Candyman, which he cowrote with director Nia DaCosta. Which brings us to Them. In the summer of 2018, Amazon Studios gave producer Lena Waithe and creator Little Marvin a two-season order for their anthology horror series, Them, in which the cast and plot would change every season. It was to be the streamer’s answer to American Horror Story. (Call it African-American Horror Story. Or, on second thought, maybe don’t do that.) Them has since gained some superficial overlap with Peele’s second film, 2019’s Us, even though the latter hadn’t yet been released when the former went into development. The title Them exists in opposition to Us, young actor Shahadi Wright Joseph has a major role in both, and both make outstanding use of the song “Les Fleurs” by Minnie Riperton. The more important commonality with Peele’s work overall, however, is that Them mines the landscape of Black trauma for its plot lines, pathos, and scares.

Set in 1953, the series takes place amid the Great Migration, where Black families fled the Jim Crow South en masse for suburban enclaves around the rest of the country. After a grisly tragedy only hinted at in the opening scene, World War II vet Henry Emory (Ashley Thomas) and his wife, Lucky (Deborah Ayorinde), trade the boonies of rural North Carolina for the lily-white Back to the Future-like suburbs of Compton, California. (Yes, that Compton.) Once there, the couple struggles with being desegregation pioneers in a proto-MAGA neighborhood that also happens to be haunted. The entire family, which includes daughters Ruby (Joseph) and Gracie (Melody Hurd), soon encounters bespoke ghosts, along with more corporeal villains such as housewife Betty (Alison Pill), who is determined to bully them out of the neighborhood. The context of the series is historically accurate. Not only is the Great Migration real, so are the racially restrictive real estate covenants that helped keep the suburbs white for so long, along with the Homeowners Association, whose outright racist early incarnation is also depicted here. It’s an era that’s especially ripe for reassessment at a time when you can turn on Fox News at seemingly any hour and see an idiot in a bow tie talk about “preserving” “our” “heritage.” In fact, the era is such fertile ground for modern retelling, it’s seen two prior depictions in just the last year. In Brit Bennett’s sensational bestseller, The Vanishing Half, soon to be adapted as an HBO limited series, one section centers around the first Black family to move into the Palace Estates subdivision of ritzy Brentwood in late 1960s California. Just as in Them, the neighbors are all committed to intimidating the new family out once the Homeowners Association fails to prevent their arrival. All the while, the character narrating this section “couldn’t tell what unnerved her more, a colored family moving in or imagining what might be done to stop them.” Horror is already lurking right on the surface of America’s white supremacist history, and it doesn’t even need ghosts to zhuzh it up. Ghosts do figure into the other 2020 storytelling of a white suburb resisting its new Black neighbors. In the third episode of Lovecraft Country, a Black woman purchases a dilapidated Victorian mansion on Chicago’s North Side, only to have to face intimidation from white neighbors outside and malevolent spirits within. (Guess which group ultimately turns out to be more vicious.) That self-contained episode, “Holy Ghost,” shares a lot of DNA with Them. However, while Lovecraft Country cleverly illuminates some struggles of desegregating the suburbs, Them goes all in. The series zooms out far beyond neighborly antagonists, ghostly and otherwise, to examine how real estate developers and banks are in on the conspiracy as well.

