See the devastation of the Amazon rainforest, captured in vivid detail

Photographer Richard Mosse, who has previously captured the refugee crisis in Europe and the effects of the conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, turned his lens to Brazil’s Arc of Fire, an area of rainforest that has been ravaged by agribusiness, mining, and farming. The images are part of a new series called Tristes Tropiques, an exhibition on view at the Jack Shainman Gallery in New York April 8 through May 15. The project merges documentary photography and contemporary art through the use of multispectral images and haunting color treatments that show the effect of human activity on the environment unlike you’ve seen before.

In 2019, flames surged across the Amazon, burning more than 3,500 square miles of land. Unlike fires in the Australia or California, where forests are naturally more prone to ignition in dry seasons, people either accidentally or purposefully started 99% of these fires to clear the land for agriculture, according to Alberto Setzer, a senior scientist at Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research (INPE). In September of 2019, Mosse went down to Brazil to try to understand it. He knew those viral photos of the forest aflame didn’t tell the whole story.

Mosse bought a consumer-grade multisensor camera, which has 10 lenses to capture invisible light like infrared. These kinds of cameras are often used by farmers, those in agribusiness, and miners to survey for minerals and fertile farmland, according to Mosse. Of course, he’s using the camera for a different purpose: to survey the devastation. He got the camera by pretending to be a farmer.

Snapping the images was no easy feat. Mosse had to either get permission from the people using the land, like illegal miners, or work around them. “Usually I try to get permission and that involves engaging these environmental criminals and befriending them,” says Mosse. When he couldn’t get permission? He flew the drone on an autopilot route anyway. “As a journalist we have to gather data in other ways and in that case I simply fly my drone,” he recalls. But he says that sometimes the land owners would “get really pissed,” and his drone, which seemed to be constantly running out of batteries, would automatically fly back to him and reveal his location. “That was terrifying,” he recalls. Even so, Mosse plans to return this summer to see how the landscape has changed.

Mosse’s camera captured 10 simultaneous images per second (one per lens) while flying between 10 and 50 miles per hour depending on the altitude and image capture size. The camera itself took small scale photographs, ranging from 5 to 50 square meters. When Mosse returned to his New York studio, he and his studio manager processed the whopping 298,000 images into colorful composite maps, which depicted 0.6 square miles to about 6 square miles in total size.