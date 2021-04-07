Charles and Ray Eames were masters of innovation. This was the secret to their creative breakthroughs

Design and music go hand in hand, and the ties that bind them are deeper than album packaging or gaming soundtracks. Underlying each practice is a unifying creative mindset. One group says observation, another says listening. One says prototyping, another says demoing. Remixing has become the essential building block for both arts in the digital era. And iteration is essential to any great outcome.

In an episode of the podcast Song Exploder, Wilco founder Jeff Tweedy broke down how he works: “I’ll do a vocal melody based just on sounds . . . And I will sit and listen to the first line over and over, and sketch things on my notepad, and try to figure out [lyrics] that have the same syllables, the same meter, until I get something that’s satisfying. And then I’ll sing it.” Words that at first might sound random unpack a greater meaning as a narrative unfolds. Eventually he passes on the demo to the band, but well before the song is completed. This leaves room for further discovery and development.

Tweedy’s revelation is reminiscent of a famous design duo and their methodical process.

Charles and Bernice “Ray” Eames were two of the most influential American designers in the 20th century. Working primarily in architecture and furniture design, the couple followed the modernist style but also pushed back against the heavy-handedness of many modernists by introducing simple elegance and a hint of whimsy. Their office created some of the most iconic pieces in the history of furniture: tall and cheerful stools with steep legs, beautiful lounges with plush leather seats, and perfectly crafted chairs made of bent plywood.

The Eames Office was also known for extensive and meticulous prototyping throughout the design phase of product development, a practice learned from Finnish modernist Eero Saarinen. Saarinen frequently broke a design concept down into its essential elements—often dozens—then methodically proceeded to make dozens more studies of each piece. It’s a fascinating approach and has applications far beyond product design: to discover how to develop a concept, break it down into its smallest parts, whether that is an individual component of a system, a desired outcome, or a series of notes. When each part has been isolated, you’re ready to explore how it can be manipulated or changed. Each element becomes a prototype with its own question to be tested; each success or failure becomes an answer. It should include an element of what you believe is true.

In October of 2017, along with other partners from IDEO, Michael Hendrix took a bus from San Francisco to Sonoma County to visit the home of the Eames’s granddaughter Llisa Eames Demetrios. Since Ray Eames died in 1988, Llisa has collected and catalogued artifacts from the Eames studio, loaning pieces to museums around the world. She showed the partners a vast collection of furniture prototypes: version upon version of fiberglass chairs, molded plywood forms, and scale models, each one easily identifiable as predecessors to the Eames canon. Among the most fascinating was a long room in the annex of a barn where tables were neatly peppered with scores of joints and fasteners—discrete components that go unnoticed, since they are mounted to the underside of the furniture. Minute changes from one to another showed how the designers advanced each idea as materials and manufacturing capabilities changed: bread crumbs that chart the evolving DNA of the Eames portfolio.