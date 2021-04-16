How opera singers are using low-latency ‘jam session’ tech to prepare for live performances

Resident artists for the San Francisco Opera will perform the first in a series of open-air concerts later this month at San Rafael’s Marin Center. It will be one of the largest live musical events in the Bay Area since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to organizers. By the time they’re ready to belt out enduring classics by Rossini, Puccini, and Verdi in front of a real audience, the singers and musicians will be on key, finely tuned, and well-rehearsed thanks to a brand-new collaboration platform called Aloha, from Stockholm-based Elk Audio, which is aimed at reducing the technical hiccups so often faced by live performers in a virtual environment.

The technology is still in beta, but Matthew Shilvock, SFO’s general manager, says it’s been a godsend for the opera’s artists as they’ve rehearsed remotely and worked behind the scenes to prepare for their triumphant return to a physical stage.

“It allows a singer and a pianist to essentially be in the digital space together making real-time music—which is just transformational for us,” Shilvock tells Fast Company. “A pianist can now hear a singer breathe, and that may sound very basic, but those breath cues are the things that allow the pianist to really mold their sounds to what the singer is doing.”

“To see the emotional reaction of a pianist [who is] now finally able to hear those cues is just amazing,” he adds.

Traditional videoconferencing platforms such as Zoom or Google Meet may work well for face-to-face meetings, but they’re actually pretty lousy for real-time music collaboration. In a jam session, every beat counts, and even a tiny delay in the back-and-forth transmission of signals can be a huge source of frustration for performers relying on each other’s audio cues.

“The challenge of your traditional video technologies are that, first of all, you can only have one person making sound at a time,” Shilvock says. “And then the other challenge is that there’s a certain amount of latency. If you’re trying to make synchronous music, it makes it near impossible.”