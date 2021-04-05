Why on earth is Cameo worth $1 billion? An explainer

Cameo, the platform where you can hire Lindsay Lohan ($375), Vanilla Ice ($300), or Debbie Gibson ($249) to sing your bestie happy birthday, is now valued at over $1 billion. What? How? Read on.

So how exactly is Cameo worth $1 billion?

Cameo just raised $100 million in Series C funding, pocketing cash from A-list dough-makers like SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Google Ventures, UTA, and Amazon’s Alexa Fund. Altogether, the fresh financial infusion pumps Cameo’s value into unicorn territory.

What exactly does Cameo offer?

Personalized videos from celebs, often in under 24 hours. The company says that 80% are gifts, mostly for birthdays, along with announcements (think baby, wedding, etc); roasting or friendly trolling are also common.

How much does Cameo actually make?

Cameo says it has made over 2 million videos. Its CEO told the Wall Street Journal that it generated $100 million last year, four times what it made the year before, but keep in mind, 75% went to creators. Cameo’s fast growth could help explain the valuation.

So why did venture funds invest in Gilbert Gottfried roasting strangers?

As social media apps go, Cameo has a stunningly functional business model: customers pay hundreds or thousands of dollars for a one-time transaction, of which Cameo takes a 25% cut, with no major overhead. This is far more dependable a business model than, say, a social media company with millions of users but no clear path to monetization, or anything involving the ad market, which is increasingly unpredictable as the media world continues to fracture.

Can Cameo grow?

Oh yeah. One word: international. Only 20% of Cameo videos are currently purchased outside the United States.